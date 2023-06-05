With the President’s Award for the Advancement of the Common Good, Stanford celebrates the work and commitment of undergraduate and graduate alumni making a positive difference in their communities and the world. As Stanford lives its vision as a purposeful university, highlighting alumni that engage their talent and education in ways that advance our society, positively impacting the trajectory of people’s lives, serves to inspire action for us all.

In every discipline there are opportunities for innovative and dedicated individuals to make significant and sustainable impact that improves the human condition. This award seeks to identify those, be they in non-profit, government, academic, or business enterprises who, through their commitment and actions, create real and lasting positive change.

Nominate by November 3, 2024

Award nominees exemplify the university’s mission and values, and demonstrate a commitment to learning, social responsibility, and ethical and effective service.

Award recipients’ contributions demonstrate exemplary Purpose, Action, and Impact, through some combination of their professional and personal endeavors.

Purpose is the reason for seeking change and the values demonstrated through the process of bringing about the change.

Action is shown by how direct and essential this changemaker has been in advancing the action that leads to positive change. The innovation of the endeavor or idea is also evaluated.

Impact captures the magnitude of the advancement of the common good, the positive change in the world, that results from the contribution(s), considering such factors as the number of lives improved, the nature of those improvements, and/or the ways in which the contributions have enabled/inspired others.

Nominate or let us know about living alumni, from recent graduates to those with more established careers. Self-nominations are accepted. Once submitted, nominations remain active for three years. Recipients will be selected by a committee that includes alumni, staff, and faculty. The award will be presented at Commencement in June.

Thank you for assisting us in identifying such models from our community to recognize.

The deadline to nominate alumni for the 2025 award is November 3, 2024.

Contact Peggy Propp, `81, Haas Center for Public Service, with questions.

José Padilla, ’74

As executive director of California Rural Legal Assistance (CRLA), Padilla championed the rights of farmworkers and others experiencing rural poverty for nearly four decades, providing free legal services to around 48,000 rural farmworkers annually. Before joining CRLA, Padilla helped develop a community-based low-income credit union, a bilingual community radio station, and an immigration center serving Central American refugees.

Fred Swaniker, MBA ’04

Swaniker supports innovation and responsible corporate practices in Africa and serves as a global leader in social entrepreneurship. He is the founder of the African Leadership Group, which develops ethical and entrepreneurial leaders for Africa, and matches them with career opportunities through the African Leadership Academy, a pre-university program; the African Leadership University, an undergraduate and postgraduate institution; and Sand Technologies, which trains software engineers and data scientists.

Past Recipients

2023

Dianne Calvi, ’84

Calvi, president and CEO of Village Enterprise, advocates for the most vulnerable and works to end extreme poverty in rural Africa. The organization focuses on strategic partnerships; innovation and technology; rigorous monitoring and evaluation; and building a passionate African team.

Rey Saldaña, ’09, MA ’10

Saldaña is president and CEO of Communities in Schools (CIS), the country’s largest nonprofit providing student support inside schools, ensuring students are empowered to stay in school and on a path to a brighter future. CIS is the country’s largest provider of student support inside schools with more than 4,000 staff embedded in over 3,000 Title I schools in 26 states.

2022

Jimmy Chen, ’10

Chen, founder and CEO of Propel, created an anti-poverty software company that has measurably improved the lives of low-income Americans and shown the scale and impact of social entrepreneurship. The company focuses on financial services for low-income families through the free app Providers, which allows people to track food stamp balances, government benefits, and more.

Camara Phyllis Jones, MD ’81

Jones, a family physician and epidemiologist in Atlanta, Georgia, has conducted groundbreaking research and advocacy that have changed the national conversation on racism and health. Her work has been critical in most U.S. states and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formally declaring racism as a public health crisis, helping direct resources toward addressing systemic racism and health inequities.

